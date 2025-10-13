'So scary': Rise of AI deepfakes prompt calls for family safe words

Artificial intelligence is advancing, and so are the ways it can be misused.

Once the stuff of science fiction, hyper-realistic AI-generated deepfakes are now sparking real-world fears, with people urging families and friends to agree on personal 'safe words' or passwords to guard against impersonation scams.

The threat is no longer hypothetical. From cloned voices demanding urgent money transfers to fake video calls mimicking loved ones, the line between real and fake is blurring fast, and the consequences can be devastating.

TikToker Chelsea (@chelseaexplainsitall) turned to the platform to say that while she's not trying to fear monger, she was playing around with OpenAI's video app, Sora.

For the blissfully unaware, Sora is a text-to-video artificial intelligence app that's just surpassed a million downloads in less than five days. You may have recently witnessed the influx of deepfake clips created by the platform taking over TikTok, including the likes of Jake Paul, and deceased celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Tupac.

After trying out the app, Chelsea urged viewers: "You and your family need a safe word."

Deepfakes can copy your voice, your face, even your mannerisms, but they won't be able to replicate a secret phrase shared only within your family to confirm your identity.

"These deepfakes are crazy, the scams are going to be insane," Chelsea added. "It's so realistic, it's actually frightening".

@chelseaexplainsitall Can you tell if this video is real? #ai #sora #password #privacy





It didn't take long for hundreds of fellow TikTokers to chime in on the online safety conversation, with one writing: "Guys.. When I tell you. As someone working in banking. Protect yourself and your loved ones."

Another person shared: "I remember growing up and also having passwords for when we got picked up from school etc. That's wild, it's come all full circle."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "My family and friends actually established this like 10 years ago! For this exact reason, because we predicted things like this would happen!"

