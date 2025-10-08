Why is TikTok suddenly flooded with AI clips of Jake Paul – and how has he reacted?

There's a bizarre new TikTok trend making the rounds online, and it involves Jake Paul being used in deepfake AI videos without permission.

If you’ve been doomscrolling lately, chances are you’ve stumbled across eerily realistic clips of the YouTuber-turned-boxer doing makeup tutorials, modelling outfits that include skirts and dresses, and even "coming out as gay."

The videos look convincing enough to fool a casual viewer – until you spot a glitch, like an extra finger, that gives away their AI-generated origins.

Well now, Paul himself has weighed in on the strange wave of deepfakes, telling fans, "AI is getting out of hand."

"It’s honestly not even funny," he added, just before a friend asked if he wanted a Celsius.

Leaning into the viral trend, Paul responded by mimicking the voice used in many of the clips.

@jakepaul #stitch with @interstellastudios ai is getting out of hand @CelsiusOfficial #celsiusbrandpartner





In another clip, Paul plays a snippet of the AI-generated "coming out" video and asks his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, what she thinks of the deepfakes.

"I don’t like it, it’s not funny," she replies. "People believe it."

@jakepaul #stitch with @watch the content I post pls these AI videos are making Jutta mad

Some of the videos appear to be created using ChatGPT's new Sora video-generation platform.

"Every video generated with Sora includes both visible and invisible provenance signals," the company stated. "At launch, all outputs carry a visible watermark."

They also noted, "We also take measures to block depictions of public figures" – a claim that appears to clash with the recent wave of Jake Paul deepfakes.

Indy100 reached out to Jake Paul's representative and OpenAI's Sora for comment

