AI predicts the next eight biggest dating trends for 2023

With dating apps, reality dating shows, and dating trends, technology has became a tool for us to seek relationships - and it can be difficult to keep up with it all.

Now with the rise of AI, Lovehoney has enlisted the assistance of ChatGPT to predict the next biggest dating trends before they happen.

The AI Chatbot was fed more than 40 popular dating trends and their descriptions and given the command: “here is a list of dating trends … using this list, please predict the next8 dating trends that will happen in 2023”.

Here are eight predicted d-ai-ting trends ChatGPT responded with:

Social Fitness - With more people focusing on fitness and wellbeing, there might be an increase in social fitness, where people go on dates that involve physical activity or working out together. Pet Parenting - Given the growing popularity of pets, there might be a rise in pet parenting, where people go on dates with their pets, or even meet other pet owners for dates with their furry friends. Solo dating - Solo travel is on the rise and therefore there might be an increase in solo dating, where people go on dates alone or meet up with other solo daters to explore new places and experiences. Anti-Social Media - Some people are fed up of the dating apps as well as being conscious of their screen time and social media usage and want to meet new people the old fashioned way and connect in person instead. Slow Romance - With the rise of slow living and mindfulness, there might be an increase in slow romance, where people take their time getting to know each other and building meaningful connections, rather than rushing into a relationship. Snack dating - This trend involves going on quick and casual dates that don't take up too much time or energy, like grabbing a coffee or a snack together. It's all about keeping things low-key and not putting too much pressure on the date. Ghost seasoning -We've all heard of ghosting, and this trend involves someone disappearing after a few dates, only to reappear later on and try to pick things up again. It's like they're adding a little seasoning to your life before disappearing again. Smell dating - Involves one of our senses in particular - smell with people choosing their potential dates based on their scent. It's like they're trying to find someone who smells just right and who they're compatible with on a chemical level.

“Some of these are eerily accurate – for example, a recent study even suggested that there has been an increase in people using the gym as a first date, which would cover the ‘social fitness’ trend," Lovehoney sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight said.

"Anti-social media is another that sounds extremely plausible, however I'd argue that ChatGPT is actually too late for this one, as this has been happening in recent years.”

“I think the one that really caught my eye that I could see being picked up as a term is ‘snack dating’ -a common reason for people not wanting to date is not being willing or able to give up the physical time and mental toll that dating has; by purposefully going on a short date juts to grab a snack, you can potentially bypass this. The only one that’s completely missed the mark is ‘smell dating’ - I really can’t see this taking off any time soon!”

She added: “Dating, and romance in general, is an extremely nuanced topic with a ton of variables, that you probably have to have a lived experience of to really understand.

"So, while the AI was nearly there on some of these concepts, it hasn’t fully grasped the idea of dating trends … for now!”

