The Kooks just wrote their next hit song using ChatGPT

The Kooks have had their fair share of hit songs over the years, but decided to approach songwriting a little differently this time - and enlisted the help of ChatGPT to help write their next track.

The band instructed the tech to 'write The Kooks' next song'.

'I see you standing there with your head held high', they performed, as instructed by the AI platform. 'You're looking like a dream and that's just a lie', it continues.

Could this be a number one hit?

