Naked Attraction is now on its tenth season of singles stripping nude in the name of finding love, and it's been a crazy ride so far.

From Judith, who gave a rendition of 'The Lord is My Shepherd' on her keyboard while contestants 'danced' naked, to the 'world's biggest penis' that left host Anna Richardson in shock, we're looking back at the best moments from the show.

There has even been famous faces on the Channel 4 reality show, including Lauren Harries, who wasted no time storming off when she was rejected.

