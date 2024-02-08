A new study has suggested that picking your nose may increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

For years, scientists have been trying to learn more about the causes and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, which robs people of their memories and affects thinking and behaviour.

Recently, a study found Viagra could be a secret weapon against developing Alzheimer’s. Meanwhile, another has revealed that frequent nose-pickers could be increasing their chance of getting progressive dementia.

The study, published in Biomolecules, was undertaken by researchers at Western Sydney University who reviewed several published research papers and found that nose-picking introduces germs into the nasal cavity, or “olfactory system”.

They explained: “The olfactory system represents a plausible route for pathogen entry, given its direct anatomical connection to the brain and its involvement in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.”

According to the study, the germs that are introduced trigger the brain to produce the amino acid beta-amyloid as a defence mechanism, which experts believe is the leading cause of progressive dementia.

The researchers wrote: “Our review proposes the hypothesis that neuroinflammation in [Alzheimer’s disease] might be partially caused by pathogens entering the brain through the olfactory system.”

However, they also note that there is a debate over whether, in these cases, the neuroinflammation comes after developing Alzheimer’s disease or before it.

They note: “One of the limitations of the ‘infection hypothesis of [Alzheimer’s disease] is the debate of what comes first, the chicken (Alzheimer’s disease) or the egg (infection).

“Is it because subjects have a compromised immune system that they develop an infection leading to neuroinflammation and Alzheimer’s disease?

“Or does increasing inflammation due to ageing and sub-clinical Alzheimer’s disease cause immune defects or unhealthy habits allowing the entry of olfactory pathogens?”

The researchers suggest that gaining more understanding of the potential role of the nasal cavity in neuroinflammation could provide more methods for prevention.

