A remarkable discovery has been made by researchers studying Ancient Egypt which dates back almost 4,000 years.

A research team led by Professor of Egyptology Jochem Kahl, from the Free University of Berlin, found the burial chamber of the Egyptian priestess Idy.

She was the daughter of the regional governor Djefaihapi I. The burial site dates all the way back to 1,880 BC, making it roughly 3,904 years old.

The remains were found in a coffin within another coffin in a tomb in Asyut, a city around 200 miles south of Cairo.

The tomb was found in an area that was previously inaccessible / Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities

Idy’s grave was discovered in a chamber that was previously inaccessible due to a quarry stone wall. The shaft where the coffin was found is around 14 metres deep within the tomb of Djefaihapi I.

Although the tomb had been ransacked by thieves in antiquity, most of Idy’s grave goods were untouched.

The inscriptions suggest Idy was given the honorific title of “Lady of the House” suggesting she came from a prominent family.

Researchers believe Idy was around 40-years-old when she died based on preliminary examinations of her remains. The team found grave goods including wooden figurines, a dagger, pharaonic insignia and food offerings.

A carving of Idy / Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities

Canopic jars were also found as they were used to store Idy’s vital organs - such as her liver, spleen, lungs and intestines - during the mummification process.

“Idy’s father Djefaihapi I was worshipped in antiquity and his tomb occupied a major role in the cultural memory of ancient Egypt for over 2000 years,” the university said . “His rock-cut tomb dating back to around 1,880 BCE is eleven meters high, twenty-eight metres deep, and seventy metres wide, and adorned with exquisite paintings and inscriptions in relief."

