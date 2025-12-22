Spotify is hiding a Stranger Things Volume 2 easter egg - here’s how to find it

From real, working phone numbers to references to the First Shadow stage play, hit Netflix series Stranger Things has long contained secrets and surprises to keep Hawkins fans entertained over the years.

And as people gear up for Volume 2’s release on Christmas Day (Boxing Day in the UK), one very cool easter egg can be found lurking inside your Spotify app.

Between Tuesday and Thursday last week, broadcasts from “Rockin’” Robin Buckley (played by Maya Hawke in the series) appeared in the ‘Official Stranger Things Playlist’, with fans told to listen out for clues and “jot down any numbers you hear”.

The interactive challenge took inspiration from Volume 1 opener “The Crawl”, which saw Robin use her WSQK radio show to deliver a secret message to her fellow Vecna hunters letting them know of the next ‘crawl’ of the Upside Down in search of the big bad.

There’s a total of 12 broadcasts to listen to, but if you haven’t got the time or just want to watch the exclusive volume two content (bit rude), then the final code is 7653559775.

If you put that number into your Spotify search bar and tap the first result, then you’re greeted with a message informing you that you have “decoded Robin’s secret message and unlocked an exclusive clip from Season 5”.

Well, the video has since been shared to Netflix’s social media channels anyway, but you can also access it via the above if you want that sense of accomplishment (and don’t need subtitles).

The clip itself reveals that despite the team’s plans to save a group of children – including Derek Turnbow – from Mr Whatsit (aka Vecna aka One aka Henry Creel) in Volume 1, Derek and the rest of the kids have ended up in Mr Whatsit’s domain and have been taken into his house like Holly Wheeler was in the last batch of episodes.

As Max (Sadie Sink) watches on from a distance as Mr Whatsit takes them inside the house, the enigmatic character can be heard saying: “The monsters, they tried to take you, but I arrived just in time … As long as you do not venture out into the woods where the monsters live, you will be safe here.

“The difficult truth is that there is more at stake than just the lives of your loved ones. I don’t wish to frighten you, but I believe you are brave enough to know the truth.”

Fans will have to wait until 25 or 26 December to find out exactly what that is…

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.