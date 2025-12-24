White House slammed for hosting AI live stream of Trump checking his 'naughty list'

The White House has faced fresh backlash after posting an AI-generated livestream showing Donald Trump seemingly reviewing a holiday-themed “naughty list” of undocumented immigrants.

Shared on the official live feed and social media, the clip depicts a Trump-like figure beside festive decorations scrolling through names labelled as “illegal aliens,” prompting critics to accuse the administration of using government channels to distribute political AI content.

Opponents say the stunt trivialises serious immigration issues and blurs the line between official messaging and digital fiction.

