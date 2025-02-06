AI company bans applicants from using AI to apply for jobs there

For better or for worse, artificial intelligence has become more common for people to use nowadays - but one AI company doesn't want its job applicants to use AI when applying to work for them.

Back in 2023, Anthropic released a popular AI assistant Claude which can help users out with conversational writing.

But if you're applying to a job at the company, applicants seeking job role in everything from engineering to marketing have been warned not to use AI in this job application, and have to read and agree with this AI policy on their application form. This section was highlighted by open source developer, Simon Wilson.

“While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process,” it reads. “We want to understand your personal interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system, and we also want to evaluate your non-AI-assisted communication skills. Please indicate 'Yes' if you have read and agree.”

Nearly all of the job roles listed on Anthropic's website has this AI policy, with the exception of some technical roles such as mobile product designer, as reported by 404 Media..

This example demonstrates the continued impact of AI as we are still navigating its place within society and just how much AI has rapidly developed where we can't tell the difference between something created by humans and something created by AI - a dilemma that AI companies like Anthropic is dealing with but is also contributing to.

Not to mention how AI are replacing humans in their job roles as it's a cheaper alternative to use an AI model to write or to code instead of hiring a human.

AI is constantly growing and evolving, we just need to look at the news last month where Chinese AI company DeepSeek caused a storm when it released their AI model which was made at a fraction of the cost compared to US OpenAI model ChatGPT.

