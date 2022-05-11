The Apple iPod has been discontinued after 20 years on the market.
It was the device to kickstart the Apple revolution, capable of holding 1,000 songs and changing the way we listened to music forever. It is now the last remaining product in its line of portable media players, pushed out by the arrival of the iPhone that mirrored many of the same features.
The iPod Touch will follow the death of the iPod Classic and iPod Nano, which have already been phased out. However, Apple noted that the last remaining generation of the iPod will be on sale "while supplies last."
People have now turned to Twitter with bittersweet farewells and nostalgic memories.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
It\u2019s really sad that the OG IPods are being discontinued \n\nDuring my late elementary school to early high school times,I owned a IPod Nano,IPod Shuffle,and an IPod Touchhttps://twitter.com/MKBHD/status/1524060974759784448\u00a0\u2026— ScorbunnyDream MAJOR CARTOON,ANIME,GAMES FAN (@ScorbunnyDream MAJOR CARTOON,ANIME,GAMES FAN) 1652209660
I absolutely started my channel with the iPod touch 2G https://twitter.com/mkbhd/status/1524060974759784448\u00a0\u2026— Austin Evans (@Austin Evans) 1652202325
The iPod touch was the first Apple product I bought with my own money in 2010. While there are many things I could say, I'll just mention how cool these Flash-based web ads were for it.pic.twitter.com/5eZUoMZGxL— Sam Henri Gold (@Sam Henri Gold) 1652203661
Only OGs remember these apps on the ipod touchpic.twitter.com/16iRPj3ZCL— incognito. \u272d (@incognito. \u272d) 1652238240
You'll never be forgotten!\nRIP legend.\n\n(Apple discontinued the iPod. The iPod Touch 7th Gen was the last iPod launched)pic.twitter.com/SMAe33oRQq— Dipayan Ray (@Dipayan Ray) 1652209486
The last standing iPod, the iPod Touch, has finally been discontinued.\n\nI just want to thank @Apple for making a product that introduced me to the world of Apple products. My first device was the iPod Touch 5th Generation in blue.\n\nR.I.P pic.twitter.com/YarTGljFur— Zachary Woolsey (@Zachary Woolsey) 1652220002
Pour one out for the ipod touch everyone, it\u2019s discontinued. Without it we wouldn\u2019t have our terrible childhood tastes in music— Steamy Ray Vaughn (@Steamy Ray Vaughn) 1652221473
The iPod has always been such a neat little device to me. I remember my first one, a 4th generation iPod touch. Really neat to see how much it\u2019s changed since launching in 2001. Shame we won\u2019t be seeing any new models.— Liam (@Liam) 1652208672
When late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs introduced it in 2001, the iPod came with an impressive 10-hour battery life.
The tech giant went on to produce multiple versions of the device – including the iPod mini and iPod nano – but many experts have long predicted it was unlikely to remain in production in the long term because of the rise of the iPhone and other smartphones which have cannibalised dedicated music players.
Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said the iPod had “redefined how music was discovered”.
“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” he said.
“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on.
“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV.
“And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.