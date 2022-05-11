The Apple iPod has been discontinued after 20 years on the market.

It was the device to kickstart the Apple revolution, capable of holding 1,000 songs and changing the way we listened to music forever. It is now the last remaining product in its line of portable media players, pushed out by the arrival of the iPhone that mirrored many of the same features.

The iPod Touch will follow the death of the iPod Classic and iPod Nano, which have already been phased out. However, Apple noted that the last remaining generation of the iPod will be on sale "while supplies last."

People have now turned to Twitter with bittersweet farewells and nostalgic memories.

When late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs introduced it in 2001, the iPod came with an impressive 10-hour battery life.



The tech giant went on to produce multiple versions of the device – including the iPod mini and iPod nano – but many experts have long predicted it was unlikely to remain in production in the long term because of the rise of the iPhone and other smartphones which have cannibalised dedicated music players.

Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said the iPod had “redefined how music was discovered”.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” he said.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on.

“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV.

“And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."





