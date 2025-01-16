Frequent AI use has a horrifying impact on our brains, study suggests

A study has revealed the shocking effect that frequent artificial intelligence use is having on our brains, particularly among Gen Z.

AI has started to become commonplace in our daily lives – whether it be asking our smart speakers a question or using ChatGPT to help with a task.

But, a new study has found that frequently relying on AI to do things for us to reduce our mental effort is having a significant impact on aspects of our cognitive ability, like critical thinking.

Dr Michael Gerlich at SBS Swiss Business School in Zurich, Switzerland, conducted a study that specifically looked at this kind of “cognitive offloading” in relation to AI use.

In the study, 666 participants in the UK completed both quantitative surveys and qualitative interviews. The individuals were grouped by age (17 - 25, 26 - 45 and 46 and older) and had varying educational backgrounds.

The study included a 23-item questionnaire that measured AI tool usage, cognitive offloading tendencies and critical thinking skills. Meanwhile, semi-structured interviews were also carried out with 50 participants.

Unsurprisingly, the young generations relied more heavily on AI and used it more frequently than those in the 46 and older category.

However, higher critical thinking scores were measured among the older participants.

Dr Gerlich explained: “Younger participants (17-25) exhibited higher dependence on AI tools and lower critical thinking scores compared to older participants.”

He added: “These results highlight the potential cognitive costs of AI tool reliance, emphasising the need for educational strategies that promote critical engagement with AI technologies.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings