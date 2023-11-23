Bill Gates says that technology can help make a 3 day work week possible

The five day week could soon be completely obsolete, if Bill Gates is to be believed.

The Microsoft founder thinks that one of the results of AI will be the possibility of three day weeks becoming attainable for many people.

While there are plenty of fears about the impact AI will have on the world economy and the potential dangers it poses to society, Gates believes it could mean humans ultimately have to do a lot less work to get by.

Gates spoke on Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast and the conversation turned to the possibilities that come hand in hand with AI.

"If you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week, that's probably OK," he said.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New York Times

The billionaire also said that we could get to the stage where people can work fewer days to earn a living wage, as they co-exist in a world where "machines can make all the food and the stuff”.

It’s not all positive, though. Gates previously warned about the dangers of AI in a blog over the summer.

He wrote: "I don't think AI's impact will be as dramatic as the Industrial Revolution, but it certainly will be as big as the introduction of the PC. Word processing applications didn't do away with office work, but they changed it forever. Employers and employees had to adapt, and they did."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel