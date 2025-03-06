Gross or cute? 'Blob-headed' fish discovered among 27 new species in Peru

Where most animals make us say "aww", the blobfish makes up for at the other end of the scale, because the newly-discovered species in Peru has been dubbed the "ugliest" in the world.

The blob-headed fish was among 27 new species discovered by researchers on a trip to Alto Mayo, Peru, known as one of the most biodiverse areas on the planet, thanks to its 1.9 million acres covering all kinds of terrain, from seven different types of forest, to ravines that make the perfect habitat for turtles.

Some of the other newly-discovered creatures include an amphibious mouse, a bronze salamander, and a rain frog, with many of the species discovered being at risk of extinction.

But the blob-headed fish is what's gaining attention for its *ahem*, rather distinctive appearance, which features the saddest face you've ever seen.

The blobfish is a shortened name for the Psychrolutes microporos, from a family of fish called Psychrolutidae.

It's thought they can live up to 1,200 metres below the surface, where pressure can be more than 100 times what it is above-ground, hence their squishy body with soft bones.

However, they only look like that when brought above water due to those pressure changes, and would probably be unrecognisable in their natural habitat, as they're usually a grey colour. While the first blobfish was discovered in 2003 by marine ecologist Kerryn Parkinson while on ocean expedition off New Zealand, this is the first time one has been seen in Peru.

“Discovering four new mammals in any expedition is surprising – finding them in a region with significant human populations is extraordinary,” said Trond Larsen, who leads Conservation International’s Rapid Assessment Program in the Moore Center for Science, in a statement.

“We found that areas closer to cities and towns still support incredibly high biodiversity, including species found nowhere else,” said Larsen. “These findings underscore that even in areas heavily influenced by people, biodiversity can persist but only if ecosystems are managed sustainably.

The good news is that the blobfish's viral popularity is a win for conservation societies around the globe as more people turn their attention to protecting the species.

