The long-awaited announcement that the fifth season of The Boys, is coming next year as the satirical superhero series is set to return to our screens for the final time.

The news was announced at CCXP Brazil, where series stars, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, and Colby Minifie took to the stage along with showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke, with over 3,000 fans in attendance at the Thunder Stage.

Discussions on the panel included looking back on the most shocking, fan-favourite moments from the show, followed by a first look at the official teaser for season five.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers.



Here is everything we know about the new season:

What can viewers expect?

Prime Video

Fans of the show can expect more action in this epic conclusion.

"In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims," according to the plot synopsis.

"Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a 'Freedom Camp.' Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it."

It added, "It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen."

When will the final season be released?

Prime Video

The big news is that Season Five will premiere on April 8 next year with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the unforgettable, epic series finale on May 20.

The season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The Boys star auditioned to be Superman but 'it didn't get very far', and The Boys Season 4 contains its most NSFW scene yet.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.