The House Republicans have cancelled the Congressional session on the day the Epstein files are due to be released and everyone is saying the same thing.

Friday (19 December) is the deadline by which the Justice Department must release all unclassified Epstein files , by law. It is part of a new federal law that was passed by the House in November, following an almost unanimous vote, despite Donald Trump’s administration’s last-ditch efforts to prevent the vote from being able to take place .

According to CNN , there are more than 300 gigabytes of data held by the FBI, which include images, videos, audio recordings and written documents.

Rather conveniently, news emerged on Wednesday that House GOP leaders have brought the Christmas recess forward by a day, essentially cancelling the Congressional session due to be held on Friday, the day of the Epstein files release.

While there’s no evidence that suggests it is due to that reason, it didn’t stop people, including Democratic members, from speculating.

“Like I said: view all political developments for the rest of the week in light of the fact that the Epstein Files are supposed to be released on Friday.

“House Republicans just suddenly cancelled Congressional session Friday and are sending everyone home Thursday evening,” AOC said.

Another pointed out: “Mike Johnson is sending members home on the day that the DOJ is required to give them the Epstein files.”

Someone who helped get the law passed wrote: “Epstein files released Friday because of my and [Thomas Massie’s] Epstein Transparency Act, and House cancels session that day.

“Coincidence?”

One person asked: “Congress going home early, but why???? It’s like Republicans are trying to avoid something.”





