The Elder Scrolls 6 release date gets major update from insider

A gaming industry insider has given an update about the release date for the long-awaited The Elder Scrolls 6 and according to his claims, it's still ages away.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is the latest upcoming mainline entry in The Elder Scrolls series. The sixth instalment in the hugely popular action role-playing game franchise, which has featured Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim, was confirmed to be in pre-production by Bethesda in 2018.

The studio said the game is due to release at some point after Starfield came out but that title released back in 2023 with still no official update on when exactly players can expect The Elder Scrolls 6.

Developers recently said they want to "take [their] time and as long as it needs to be to be great" and Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly says the game could still be four years away from releasing.

Reilly posted on X / Twitter: "You are not seeing Elder Scrolls 6 till 2028 at the earliest but there's a high probability that it comes out in 2029.

"They aren’t giving a rough date cause quite frankly it will do more harm than good especially after announcing this game too early, personally at this stage I believe it's going to suffer Metroid Prime 4's fate. Will sell well but won't get critical acclaim and be divisive."

Reilly's post was shared in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit with gamers there sharing their thoughts on it.

One said: "If it releases later than 2028, it will have taken longer from 5 to 6 than the entire series release from 1-5."

A second commented: "Weird how the entire GTA 5 era will have happened between The Elder Scrolls releases."

"There's actually going to be 20 years between Fallout 4 and 5..." a third despairingly predicted.

A fourth said: "My original guess was 2026 when the trailer dropped in some Twitch stream and I got banned for trolling."

And a fifth claimed: "He's not speaking from insider knowledge. He's just speculating."

