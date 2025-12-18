Trump's 'pathetic' White House addition compared to satire – but it's real

Donald Trump has been widely condemned for his “petty” move to hang plaques beneath images of his predecessors at the White House, giving his controversial assessment of their tenures.

Questions around the US president’s conduct have been called into significant question in recent days, particularly after he posted “vile” remarks about Hollywood director Rob Reiner, who was murdered alongside his wife.

Now, Trump and his administration have been slammed again, this time after installing plaques at the White House on his “Presidential Walk of Fame” underneath presidential portraits, which gave some shocking descriptions of his predecessors. Many were written by Trump himself.

Under the portrait representing former president Joe Biden (which Trump had changed to a picture of an autopen ), the plaque claimed: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History.”

Beneath Obama’s portrait, the plaque labelled “Barack Hussein Obama … one of the most divisive political figures in American history”.

Getty Images

The move sparked major backlash.

One person argued: “A few years ago this would have been too unrealistic for an article in The Onion but now it’s reality. Insane.”

“This is foul. I utterly abhor the childish ignorance of this administration. They embarrass and besmirch our nation every single day. They are a disgrace to all who came before us and labored to reach the high ideals our country was founded to aspire to. Disgusting,” someone wrote.

Another said: “It will be a great day for this country when the next President clears away these ridiculous plaques, removes the tacky gold cluttering the Oval Office, and restores dignity and honesty after an era marked by pettiness and vindictiveness at the highest level of government.”

Someone else argued: “America has never had a President with greater insecurities, nor one who is shares them so openly. It would be funny but for the fact that every enemy of our country knows precisely how to manipulate his fragility.”

Democrat Chuck Schumer said: “It feels like each day brings a new low for Donald Trump. At his core, he’s just pathetic and insecure.”

“The President is turning the White House walls into his own personal ‘burn book’. This isn't just pathetic. It’s a blatant authoritarian attempt to rewrite history to reflect his own narcissistic narrative,” someone else claimed.

Another wrote: “They are really focused on absolutely everything other than trying to make your life better.”

In the same vein, another said: “The amount of time and energy Trump spends on everything other than lowering prices is gob smacking.”

Gavin Newsom wrote: “Inflation is up. Unemployment is up. Grocery prices are up. Electricity costs are up. And Donald Trump is spending his time doing this bulls**t.”

One person asked: “Aren’t you all just sick of this s**t?”

“What a graceless, unpleasant and embarrassing thing to do,” wrote another.

Trump critic Mehdi Hasan wrote: “They’ve turned the ‘people’s house’ into authoritarian partisan tacky propaganda.

“Imagine if Obama had… oh forget it.”

“Appalling. Embarrassing. Juvenile. Something very wrong here,” someone else added.

One person argued: “It will take the U.S. decades to recover from the utter grotesqueness that is Trump.”

Another branded Trump, “Truly the tackiest and trashiest president of all time”.

Someone else said: “This is the saddest, most pathetic thing I've ever seen.”

“They said that Harris was too emotional and unserious to be president,” another pointed out.

Another wrote: “This is f*king embarrassing. I can’t wait for our next POTUS to throw all this s**t in the trash.”

Someone else added: “This is truly the most pathetic and unpresidential thing ever done on the White House grounds.

“Utterly unbecoming of the office, and a total waste of taxpayer funds.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking