Emily in Paris season 5: Every outfit inside Emily's $37,000 wardrobe

There are a number of things that excite us about a new season of Emily in Paris, but one thing that remains consistent is the style.

Lily Collins' marketing mogul character has become Netflix's very own fashion icon thanks to her bold, daring taste, and in season 5, she hasn't slipped either.

With the new batch of episodes comes a whole host of new wardrobe inspiration, and we've already done the deep dive into where her looks are from.

It'll be unsurprising to learn that between Moschino co-ords and Dolce & Gabbana sundresses, her closet for this season alone totals over $37,000.

Here's where to shop every outfit from Emily in Paris season 5, as worn by Emily herself...

Sebline/Netflix

Striped cotton jacket, Sebline, £731/$980 [SOLD OUT]

Tie-up shorts, Claudie Pierlot, £185/$248

The Trapeze Bag, Call It By Your Name, £220/$295

Shoes, Francesco Russo, £620/$830

Bernadette/Netflix

Bowie Off-Shoulder Dress, Bernadette, £694/$930

Alice+Olivia/Netflix

Breann Blazer Alice+Olivia, £540/$724

Wide-leg pants, Alice+Olivia, £495/$663

Highbury boots, Izie, £695/$932

Peekaboo ISeeU Petite in lizard leather, Fendi, £5,800/$7,775

For Love & Lemons/Netflix

Dolly button-down top, For Love & Lemons, £142/$190

Dolly denim skort, For Love & Lemons, £126/$169

Dolly bra top, For Love & Lemons, £89/$119

D&G/Netflix

Floral shirt, Dolce & Gabbana, £966/$1,295

Cotton shorts, Dolce & Gabbana, £705/$945

Shoes, Francesco Russo, £725/$972

Sunglasses, Loewe, £494/$662

Baguette tote bag, Fendi, £3,050





Dress, vintage Reinhard Luthier, no longer available for purchase

Miki malachite earrings, Aurelie Bidermann, $470

Madeleine shoulder bag, Carel Paris x Charles de Vilmorin, $485

The Doll sunglasses, Marc Jacobs, $275

Zalando/Diane von Furstenberg/Netflix

Michele jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg, £371/$498

Pompon bracelet, Marc Deloche, £360/$483

Sunglasses, Boss, £171/$230

Si Rossi sandsl, Sergio Rossi, £679/$910

Shopping bag, Tods, £2,070/$2,775

D&G/Netflix

Blazer, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $156

Carretto-print top, Dolce & Gabbana, $1,395

Huishan Zhang/Netflix

Jade Mirabel double-breasted coat, Huishan Zhang, £1,775/$2,380

Polka top, Moschino, £555/$745

Trousers, Moschino, £742/$995

Skirt overlay, Moschino, not currently available

Hana bag, Alameda Turquesa, £466/$625



Dorica S Goffre Sandals, AGL Shoes, £384/$515

Sunglasses, Carolina Herrera, £227/$305







The Real Real/Netflix

Plaid midi dress, Dolce & Gabbana, unavailable ($725 via The Real Real)

Pretty Ballerinas/LGR/Netflix

Top & skirt co-ord, Stine Goya, no longer available

Odette pumps, Pretty Ballerinas, £286/$384

Orchid Bold sunglasses, LGR, £429/$575

Amalaka hoops, Ridhi Asrani, £160/$214

Lamu raffia bag, Vohandas, £444/$595

Why not read...

Who's new in the Emily in Paris season 5 cast?

Lucien Laviscount has given Emily in Paris fans 'the ick' in Fashion Week appearance

Click here to sign up for our newsletters