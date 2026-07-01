Cannibalism taboo evolved to save humanity from epidemics, scientists discover

The deep-seated taboo against cannibalism in human societies may have emerged not from an instinctive aversion, but as a vital evolutionary safeguard against disease, new research suggests.

Scientists from Poland and the Czech Republic have used a mathematical model to demonstrate how the long-term practice of consuming human flesh can lead to population collapse by spreading illnesses among those who partake.

Michal Misiak of the University of Wroclaw and Petr Turecek of Charles University in Prague explored the human body as a food source, weighing its caloric value against inherent dangers. "We looked at the human body as a potential source of food, analysing both energy gains and hidden costs," Mr Misiak stated.

He added: "From a caloric perspective, a person turns out to be an average meal ... The key problem, however, lies elsewhere: the risk of infection. Pathogens have an easier task because they end up in an organism with almost identical physiology."

Their model highlights that disease risk escalates exponentially when cannibals consume others who have also practised it. This is particularly true for prions, misfolded proteins causing fatal neurological conditions that cooking cannot destroy.

Kuru, a disease once prevalent among the Fore people of Papua New Guinea, who traditionally cooked and ate their deceased relatives, serves as a historical example.

The researchers conclude these significant health risks likely established one of humanity's strongest taboos, serving a protective function. "Taboo acts as an evolutionary safeguard," Mr Misiak explained. "Our results suggest that this was a biologically justified response to the growing risk of epidemics. Communities that didn't curb cannibalism simply didn't survive."