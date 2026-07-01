Everyone knows that wrestling is scripted, or do they? Robert F Kennedy Jr is being mocked online after critics claimed he appeared to think the WWE is all real.

It’s impossible to predict what Health and Human Services Secretary is going to make headlines with from day to day – whether it’s his claims around autism and Tylenol , or sharing an AI video of him wrestling a Twinkie .

This time, RFK Jr, gave an interview with NewsNation and World Wrestling Entertainment Chief Content Officer and former star Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

During the interview they were asked about the return of the Presidential Fitness Test for school-aged children.

"I think it was a huge mistake [to end the Presidential Fitness Test], I mean look at our kids, we literally have the sickest population in the world," Kennedy said.

NewsNation's Morning in America anchor Anna Kooiman then said that the test was previously criticised for undermining the self-worth of less athletic children.

"Failure is a part of life,” RFK Jr said. “Listen, the great thing about WWE, that's so inspiring, is that all of these guys have failed. Every one of them has lost fights. The trick is how do you persuade yourself to stand back up and fight again?"

WWE fight outcomes are, of course, pre-scripted.

He continued: "You know, that's the beauty of WWE. You lose sometimes but you win sometimes. But if you keep sticking at it, you're ultimately going to come out on top.”

RFK Jr was mocked for the comments, with many claiming that he appeared to not be aware results are fixed.

One wrote: "Lmao of course RFK Jr. thinks WWE is real."

Another said: "Thought this was fake at first, like WWE.

"RFK Jr.: 'The trick is how do you persuade yourself to stand back up and fight again.'

"Umm because it's in the script....the script says stand back up and fight again or you don't get paid."

Another added: "Holy s***....he really does think it's real.

"Or. He believes his base thinks it's real so he's pandering."

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