PS6 LIVE: Sony president hints at PS6 handheld console in major new comments

Comments made by the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment hint a PS6 handheld console is in the works as speculation continues about the console's release date and price.

The PS6 has not yet been officially confirmed by Sony but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

There have been all sorts of rumours and speculation about Sony's next console, including there is likely to be a handheld device that releases alongside it and potential technical details.

Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest PS6 release date news, leaks, price announcements, tech specs and updates as they emerge.

Sony president hints at PS6 handheld console For the first time, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment has hinted an accompanying handheld console to the expected PS6 exists. There has been lots of speculation Sony is planning to release a handheld device as part of its next generation of hardware, expected to be the PS6, and now Hideaki Nishino has hinted this is indeed the case. Speaking in a Sony Q&A session, he said: "PlayStation has long been strongly associated with the idea of playing in the living room. However, in recent years, more users globally have been using personal monitors. "In response, we are selling peripherals such as monitors and speakers to break away from the fixed perception that 'PlayStation equals the living room' and to broaden usage scenarios. "For the next generation platform, rather than simply serving as an alternative to PCs, we aim to deliver value that is unique to PlayStation. This includes not only technological advancements but also an expansion of usage styles, enabling a seamless experience that can be enjoyed naturally beyond the living room." The PS6 and an accompanying handheld console have not yet been officially confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Reaction to Sony's official update Sony has addressed the ongoing increase in component costs, claiming that it doesn’t intend to sell hardware at a 'significant' loss going forward - VGC

by u/Rsodyyy in PS5 In the PS5 Subreddit, fans have been reacting to Sony saying "as a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses" when asked about future prices of "the next generation platform". On Rsodyyy's post (which has since been removed by moderators), Salty_Sabuteur said: "Welp, I also don't intend on buying hardware at a significant loss." MrYK_ said: "F*** AI." juicyman69 said: "They're not dumb. They need to sell hardware to sell games. They will certainly push as far as they can. It's going to be a long generation. Who knows what the industry will look like it a years time." brockzilla82 said: "Most will just stick to PS5 for a while I assume." stingertc said: "1,200 dollar PS6 here we go."

Official Sony update as PS6 release date and price speculation swells Sony has given an official update on the future of its hardware prices as speculation continues the PS6 could retail for more than $1,000. Renowned hardware leaker KeplerL2 recently claimed on NeoGAF the cost to manufacture speculated PS6 consoles has gone up by $200 from his suggestion of $760 in March to $960 now. During Sony's latest Q&A session, when asked about future prices of "the next generation platform", the company replied: "As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses. "At the same time, we are carefully monitoring the market and continuing to evaluate our approach." Sony president and CEO Hiroki Totoki said last month the company "has not yet decided on what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices". This comes soon after Valve revealed the cheapest model of its Steam Machine console is $1,049. These rising hardware costs are due to RAM and storage shortages caused by huge tech companies investing heavily in AI data centres. Gaming consoles across the board are unprecedentedly going up in price rather than depreciating because of this and brand new hardware is becoming much more expensive to manufacture.

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