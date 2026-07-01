Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump and calls him a ‘traitor’ to the US

Marjorie Taylor Greene has continued to surprise people after continuing to criticise Donald Trump, and now she’s branded the president a “traitor” to the US.

Earlier this year, Greene reacted with anger to her former ally Trump’s social media post and shocked the internet – with people shocked that they agreed with her take .

Green, previously a close ally to Trump, was also previously praised for her remarks on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the war in Iran .

Now, Greene has spoken about Trump again in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying she does not regret speaking out against the president – who she called a “traitor”, just as Trump previously did to her.

“In my day to day life, Trump calling me a traitor has had zero effect, because everyone knows the definition of a traitor…

"A traitor is someone who is working on behalf of a foreign country,” Greene said. “I would argue that is what Donald Trump has been doing with this war in Iran.

"He's been working on behalf of Israel, not America. This war has not helped Americans one single bit. As a matter of fact, it’s cost Americans tens of millions of dollars – not only to their pocket book, what they’ve had to pay at the gas pump and inflation, but also what it’s costing them in the budget… [with] Congress having to spend billions of dollars more because of his bombing campaign.”

Greene added: “So traitors work for foreign countries and not the United States of America."

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