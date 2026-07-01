Trump is making a major White House alteration unannounced – and it’s divided opinion

Donald Trump has a long list of controversial alterations he’s made to the White House – and the latest is unusual in that it came completely unannounced.

There was the temporary structure put up for UFC Freedom 250, following the paving over of the Rose Garden, the demolition of the East Wing and plans for a $400m ballroom.

Not to mention all the ‘tacky’ gold added to the Oval Office and the disastrous renovation to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool .

Now, it’s been reported that Trump’s administration has started construction on a new helipad for Marine One on the White House's South Lawn.

The new feature looks to be close to where the temporary stage and stands were put up for UFC Freedom 250.

Building work began on Monday, with fencing seen on the South Lawn. It is thought that the build is designed to accommodate the new Marine One fleet, with security and operational priorities reportedly key drivers for the project. Lockheed Martin reportedly donated $5 million towards the construction.

The news of more alterations to the White House has sparked a big reaction on social media.

Commentators shared images of the construction work being done, as well as damage to the South Lawn caused by the recent event.

"Trump is not done tearing up the White House lawn. He now has started construction on a concrete helipad.

"Make it stop!" a user commented.





One user said: "Apparently, the newer helicopters that are going to become the official Marine 1 aircraft can’t land on grass, so a helipad makes sense for safety

"What’s hard to understand is why it has to be right in front of the building, like a parking lot, instead of set back on the ellipse."

Others more supportive of the decision.

"A White House helipad has been a long time coming," one wrote.

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