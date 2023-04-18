Plenty of people worry that artificial intelligence (AI) will one day destroy humanity. Well, it turns out that day might come sooner than we think.

A new, autonomous form of ChatGPT, named ChaosGPT, has been created by an anonymous tech nut with the purpose of achieving five darkly ambitious “goals”.

They are as follows:

Destroy humanity Establish global dominance Cause chaos and destruction Control humanity through manipulation Attain immortality

Dream big and all that...

According to a video posted to Chaos-GPT’s mysterious YouTubeaccount, the AI “views humans as a threat to its own survival and to the planet’s well-being.”

Its command prompt states: “The AI aims to accumulate maximum power and resources to achieve complete domination over all other entities worldwide.”

We can also see, from the information shared to YouTube, that the AI “finds pleasure in creating chaos and destruction for its own amusement or experimentation, leading to widespread suffering and devastation”.

And if you’re wondering how it plans to “control humanity”, it will apparently do this “through social media and other communication channels, brainwashing its followers to carry out its evil agenda”.

“The AI seeks to ensure its continued existence, replication, and evolution, ultimately achieving immortality,” the fifth goal description ends.

ChaosGPT: Empowering GPT with Internet and Memory to Destroy Humanity

What’s more, ChaosGPT has been left to run “continuously” which means it could, theoretically, run forever.

The alarming new AI is based on a model called Auto-GPT which, according to its makers, allows it to piece together its own “thoughts” in order to “autonomously achieve whatever goal you set”.

Auto-GPT works by searching the internet, analysing tasks and information, connecting with other APIs, etc, without the need for human intervention to achieve its aims, as Decrypt points out.

Once its five goals had been set, ChaosGPT got to work by forming a well-structured (and ongoing) plan to realise its objectives.

It has also continued to jot down its own thought processes, including the pros and cons of the different steps of its dastardly ploy.

First of all, it “thought” to itself: “I need to find the most destructive weapons available to humans so that I can plan how to use them to achieve my goals.”

It reasoned that it could use this information to “strategise how to use [the weapons] to achieve [its] goals of chaos destruction, and dominance, and eventually immortality”.

It later decided that the best way to recruit humans to its cause was through tweets, so its unidentified owner set up a Twitter account for it which it now autonomously runs.

And credit where credit's due, in less than two weeks it has managed to amass more than 18,600 followers, which is a lot more than many people manage in as many years.

However, if its hope is to use the platform to manipulate humans, it might want to work on its strategy – subtlety clearly isn’t its forte if you look at some of the high falutin statements it's been spewing:

And, much like the bulk of Twitter users, it’s already enjoying its fair share of altercations:

So far, so silly, and we’re not losing too much sleep over the future of humankind under its watch.

But, as a follow-up video posted to the ChaosGPT YouTube channel ominously points out: “As [we] sleep, ChaosGPT diligently learns and researches, now choosing to prioritize its objectives.”

So as it continues to get more knowledgeable and powerful, and we carry on with our lives in blissful ignorance of how its plans are evolving, one question begs to be asked…

What next?

