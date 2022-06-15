It’s been a big week in the UFO world, and now China has claimed it has spotted signs of alien civilisations.

It comes after NASA announced it is making a team to study unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), while Russia has also stepped up its investigations into UFOs after pilots reported sightings after test flights.

Now, China has said that its Sky Eye telescope might well have picked up signs of alien activity, Bloomberg reports.

The report is somewhat shrouded in mystery, after state-backed Science and Technology Daily published it before subsequently deleting it again.

But it hasn’t stopped people speculating on social network Weibo over the findings, which revolve around narrow-band electromagnetic signals detected by Sky Eye.

Those cited in the report include Zhang Tonjie, who is chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley.

An explanation as to why the report was later deleted has yet been announced.

China Sky Eye: world's largest single dish radio telescope www.youtube.com

However, the original findings focus on findings from Sky Eye, the largest radio telescope in the world, which began a search for alien life in September 2020.

As the report attested, there were suspicious signals detected in 2020, as well as another one in 2022 – which was discovered when data from exoplanet targets was being investigated.

The true cause and meaning of the signals have yet to be publicly revealed. However, as Zhang reports to have said, the Sky Eye is crucial in the search for alien life in the universe.

It could all be some form of radio interference, mind, but we like the idea about indicating alien life more.

It comes after the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, announced that it is to conduct studies into UFO reports based on accounts provided by pilots.

Speaking to the Rossiya-24 news channel, Rogozin said (translated from Russian to English) that the majority of reports were later explained as “atmospheric and other physical phenomena” but he didn’t rule out the possibility that “we might be a subject to some external observation”.

