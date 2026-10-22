An unexpected new update for Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red goes live on Thursday (22 October) and the studio has released the patch notes and what to expect from it.

Update 2.5 ties in with the release of Season Two of the popular hit anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

All 10 episodes of the new season released on Netflix on Tuesday (20 October) and now Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an update to celebrate it, adding Edgerunners themed content and missions, and also deliver improvements and fixes to the popular game.

See below for the full patch notes of Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update 2.5 from CD Projekt Red below.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 is now available on Netflix / CD Projekt Red

Full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 2 Update 2.5

Edgerunners Content

Added a new side quest, Clampdown, set before the events of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. To unlock it, complete The Heist and two gigs for Wakako, then wait for a message from her

Added a new five-piece gear set based on the character King, which can be obtained during the Clampdown side quest

Added a new radio station, HKGN 102.0 FM, featuring a selection of tracks from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series

Show Off

A brand-new clothing collection has arrived in Night City! Five new outfit sets can now be purchased from certain clothing vendors

Maxiwear: available in Heywood, Arroyo, Little China

Jinguji: available in City Centre

NetWatch: available in Kabuki, Japantown

IconAmerica: available in Pacifica, Badlands, Northside

And one more set that will hit Night City shelves just a little later...

The NUS Infiltrator clothing set can be now purchased from clothing vendors in Kabuki and Japantown

4 new TWINTONE skins for Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech are now available via Twitch Drops

Some of the hairstyles that were previously exclusive to NPCs are now available for V. Please note that some hairstyles are available only to feminine or masculine body types

Show off your chrome! You can now customise your hand cyberware. Equip your Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire or Projectile Launch System and visit one of five Glamdocs (marked with a spray paint icon on the map) to give your implants a fresh, new look. Each Glamdoc is located in a unique shop, along with their own intro scene with voiceover and animations, and offers a unique catalogue of cyberware skins with customisable colors

Sometimes one gun just isn't enough. The new Double Trouble perk in the Cool tree (along with four auxiliary perks) introduces an entirely new playstyle, allowing you to dual-wield Pistols and Revolvers from the Power category

Added frames from the Cyberpunk Trading Card Game to Photo Mode, allowing you to make your preem shots look like custom cards

Added new poses in Photo Mode to show off your dual-wielding prowess

Mod the World

Added Cross-Platform Mod Support, powered by mod.io, a first step into cross-platform modding that allows you to easily browse and install a selection of player-created mods directly from the in-game menu. More mods will become available over time. The feature is available on PC, Mac, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting fixes and improvements alongside new content with the new update / CD Projekt Red

Upgrading the World

Welcome to Paradise! Added a new side quest that takes you on a journey to uncover a mystery and explore Night City on a guided tour narrated by Richard Night. It unlocks after completing The Heist and reaching level 15 Street Cred

Added 12 new Minor Arcana Tarot Cards to discover across Night City. The Tarot menu now has separate sections for Major and Minor Arcana. The new tarot cards are part of a new side quest, an extension of Fool on the Hill, which activates after scanning any of the new cards. Collect them all to get a special reward

Quality of Life

Saves in the 'Load Game' menu are now grouped by separate playthroughs

Added item filters to apartment and vehicle stashes

Modded saves in the 'Load Game' menu are now marked with a dedicated icon. Please note that achievements and trophies cannot be earned while playing on console from a modded save file

Added an FOV (Field Of View) slider on consoles

Updated the selection of AMD FSR options. FSR 3 upscaling is no longer included, while FSR 2.1, FSR 4 and FSR 3.1 Frame Generation remain available

Updated the CD PROJEKT RED Account connection, My Rewards and telemetry consent menus

Technology

Added support for DLSS 4.5, including up to 6x Multi Frame Generation or Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, and the 2nd Generation Transformer Model

Added support for glasses-free 3D effects on compatible Samsung Odyssey 3D monitors, along with a Motion Comfort setting that lets you balance 3D depth and viewing comfort

Added support for MetalFX Frame Interpolation

Added a toggle in settings for FSR Anti-Lag 2

Introduced various performance optimisations, including improvements specifically for Ray Tracing and for PS5 Pro

Improved HDR rendering to provide more accurate colours, brightness and contrast on compatible displays

Fixes

Fixed an issue on Nintendo Switch 2 where saving the game could result in a 'Save failed - insufficient space' error

Fixed an issue where adjusting HDR settings on PS5 had no effect

Things Done Changed - Fixed an issue where the Delamain cab could get stuck after crashing into another vehicle, blocking quest progression

Fixed an issue where enabling Film Grain had no effect

Fixed an issue where tagging enemies while scanning could also cause V to crouch or stand up when using certain control schemes

Fixed an issue where controller settings for the Third-Person Camera were missing

Fixed several typos in various languages

Added various other fixes for features and content introduced since Patch 2.1

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