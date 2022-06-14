Russia has stepped up its investigations into UFOs after pilots reported sightings after test flights, the country's space agency head says.

The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, has announced that it is to conduct studies into UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) reports based on accounts provided by pilots.

Speaking to the Rossiya-24 news channel, Rogozin said (translated from Russian to English) that the majority of reports were later explained as “atmospheric and other physical phenomena” but he didn’t rule out the possibility that “we might be a subject to some external observation”.

He continued: “If we talk about specific facts of the so-called UFO [sightings], which might have taken place on Earth throughout the history of mankind, which NASA speaks about, I would like to say that these studies have been conducted and are being conducted by our Russian Academy of Sciences among others. The facts are collected and checked.”

According to Russia’s state-run TV network RT, he said: “We can study bacteria, but we can also be studied just like bacteria.”

It echoes what is taking place in the United States, as officials there begin to take a deeper look at reports of UFOs as they are increasingly deemed as possibility posing a national security threat.

Rogozin claimed to have been in touch with NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration) in the US in the past to discuss reports of UFOs.

NASA recently confirmed it is forming a team specifically to study unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

It also comes at US military veterans claim they were told to stay quiet about UFO sightings they had experienced while serving.

