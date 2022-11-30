A Russian cryptocurrency businessman has become the third crypto-related death in recent weeks.

The helicopter of Billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, 53, crashed to the ground near Villefranche-sur-Mer after taking flight from Lausanne, Switzerland.

Taran and the 35-year-old French pilot were killed, the France Bleu radio reported, who also suggested a second passenger allegedly cancelled last minute. Authorities have not indicated any possibility of foul play.

"It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and Chairman of Board of Directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash," the firm said in a statement.

The founder of Forex Club and president of the Libertex Group has marked the latest prominent crypto figure in a string of recent deaths. And while people and the media have been quick to theorise whether crypto bosses were cursed, it appears to be nothing but a mere coincidence.

On November 23, Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, unexpectedly died in his sleep at the age of 30.

"He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity," the company statement read.

"TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry. His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals.

"His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities."

Prior to Kullander’s death, tech millionaire Nikolai Mushegian, 29, drowned on a Puerto Rice beach on October 29. While his family had reportedly become concerned for his welfare, they (along with authorities) have not raised suspicion of foul play.

