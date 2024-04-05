Discord accidentally breaks GTA 6’s YouTube trailer record

Discord's April Fools Day video has accidentally broken the GTA 6 trailer's YouTube record for the most number of views in the first 24 hours of a video being posted that's not music.

Discord is an instant messaging and social platform and posted a video on its YouTube account of 'loot boxes' coming to the app with the caption "why would we ever bring loot boxes into a chat app".

Innocent enough, right?

But the video started recording hundreds of millions of views, completely eclipsing the GTA 6 trailer record - that record was 93 million, and there's a screenshot that shows the Discord video hit 1.4 billion in 22 hours.

It was eventually taken down.



Discord has since given a brilliant one word response to what happened.

So how exactly did it happen?

It seems Discord accidentally 'viewbotted' it's own video.

Explaining it on X / Twitter, software developer Marvin Witt said: "Discord managed to create a working YouTube view bot in 2024 by playing their loot box announcement trailer on loop in the background of the in-app toast."

The 'toast' is the notification about the video itself - because the video was directly integrated, it gained views without anyone actually watching it on YouTube.

He then shared a screenshot of a 'high-up developer at Discord' asking "how the f*** is this video getting so many views" which led Marvin to think this happened accidentally.

The video has since been re-uploaded on YouTube and has a significantly lower view count - although at the time of writing it still sits at number three in the trending chart with more than 2.75 million views in the past three days.

