An AI-generated song about Selena Gomez that imitates the voices of Toronto artists Drake and The Weeknd has wowed listeners after going viral.

In recent years, the capabilities of artificial intelligence technology have increased exponentially, as programmes can now create brand-new pieces of media that are often difficult to distinguish as AI-generated.

That is certainly the case with the extremely realistic-sounding song, 'Heart On My Sleeve', with the voices of Drake and The Weeknd mimicked accurately with the use of AI. The track even includes the tag of producer Metro Boomin who has worked with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Future and Kanye West.

The track is about The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Gomez and features lyrics such as: “I came in with my ex like Selena to flex. Bumpin’ Justin Bieber the fever ain’t left.”

It was created and shared online by a content creator named Ghostwriter (@ghostwriter977) and has gone viral across social media platforms.

On TikTok, a clip of the track has been viewed 8.5 million times.

@ghostwriter977 hi im ghostwriter.





One TikToker commented: “First AI song that has actually impressed me.”

Another said: “AI is getting dangerously good.”

A snippet of the track was also shared on Twitter by AI developer Mckay Wrigley, who wrote: “AI music is here. This is the 1st example of AI-generated music that *really* wowed me.

“This guy ghostwriter977 on TikTok made a Drake x The Weeknd track that’s actually kind of insane?

“You’ll soon be able to make unlimited music by your favorite artists on demand with AI.”

The full 2:14 track is currently available on streaming services, though many believe that a “lawsuit” against the creator is imminent.

