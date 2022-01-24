People on social media are starting to liken Elon Musk's new brain chip technology to an episode of the Netflix dystopian anthology series Black Mirror.

Although the show hasn't aired since 2019, it began to resurface on Sunday as the world of Twitter began to draw comparisons between the billionaire's new Neuralink brain implant chip, to a device seen in an episode that aired in 2011.

Earlier this week, Neuralink's CEO and co-founder announced that he is looking for a clinical trial director, which signals the company's closer step to testing the chips on human beings.

As a result, Twitter users began to discuss the technology after Pop Crave shared a tweet that referenced remarks Musk made in a 2020 presentation.

"In the future, you'll be able to save and replay memories. This is increasingly sounding like a Black Mirror episode... Ultimately you could download them into a new body or a robot body," Musk said.

Over the last decade, the series has become well-known for reflecting on and satirizing society's connection with technology. "The Entire History of You," the 2011 episode in question, featured a brain implant device that allows users to store audiovisual memories and re-watch them at a later time.

Users can also alter, censor, or delete recorded memories using the imaginary device.

People also contrasted the two devices, with some pointing out that Musk's comments also relate to the 2013 episode "Be Right Back," in which a character installs a realistic artificial intelligence into an actual human body.

Despite some people finding the humour between the resemblance, others did express concern as to why they wouldn't use it.

"Why would you want this?" someone wrote.

"There are at least 30 sci-fi shows and novels explaining exactly why we Shouldn't be doing this," another added.

A third wrote: "WTF!! DON'T PEOPLE WATCH SCI-FI SHOW??? THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE END."

Check out other reactions below:

According to Neuralink's brain-computer interface technology, it is created to figure out several to solve several physical limitations, which include hearing loss, paralysis and blindness.

In April 2021, Musk had tweeted that the product can "enable someone with paralysis" to use their smartphone with their "mind".

Elsewhere, Neuralink showcased a video of a monkey named Pager playing a video game using the brain implants.

Indy100 reached out to Neuralink for comment.