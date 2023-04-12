What do we know about the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk's dog?

Yes, you read that right – Elon Musk’s dog is the new CEO of Twitter.

At least, that’s according to the billionaire owner of the site who recently spoke to the BBC about his takeover of the social media platform.

Musk spoke to the BBC on Tuesday night (April 11) live from Twitter HQ in San Francisco and joked about his pet being in charge.

It’s not the first time Musk has claimed his dog is the one calling the shots – here’s everything we know about the social media mogul and certified good boy.

What do we know about Elon Musk’s dog?

His pet Sheba Inu is called Floki. Musk first got him as a puppy back in 2021 and shared a picture of him on Twitter in October of that year.

Musk also previously shared a image of his dog as 'new CEO' back in February. He added the caption: “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing. So much better than that other guy! He’s great with numbers!"

Musk has carried the joke over until now, and he said during the interview with the BBC: “I did stand down. I keep telling you I’m not the CEO of Twitter, my dog is the CEO of Twitter.”

“I said I would appoint a new CEO and I did and it’s my dog,” Musk added.

"He's a great dog, very alert, and it's hard to get anything by him."

Speaking about his dog’s credentials, Musk said: “He's got a black turtleneck, what do you need?"

He was then asked by BBC journalist James Clayton: "Steve Jobs or Elizabeth Holmes, are you making a reference to?"

"I guess more Elizabeth Holmes. He's got a husky voice," Musk replied.

It's all a joke, of course, but Floki has changed the world a little more than you might expect since Musk first announced his ‘appointment’ earlier this year.

He has a cryptocurrency named after him, called FLOKI. The prices of the cryptocurrency coins rose substantially in value after Musk posted the image of him in February, reportedly experienced a surge of 35.5 per cent.

Some may think that Floki may have inspired the new dog Twitter logo users will have seen recently. However, it was a Shiba Inu named Kabosu that inspired the Doge meme.

