Why Musk doesn't want us to know he uses a computer

He's the world's richest man and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, so you'd presume Elon Musk uses a computer - but the billionaire's attorney claims he doesn't (even though there's evidence he definitely does).

It was in the court filing related to Musk’s ongoing lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI, which started in February last year, where Musk's lawyers made this outlandish assertion.

However, this can quickly be disproven given that the former DOGE lead has posted pictures and has mentioned his laptop several times on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

OpenAI accused Musk and xAI of not complying with the discovery process.

Musk's lawyer, Jaymie Parkkinen, wrote a letter to the Oakland judge presiding over the case, accusing OpenAI right back of lying about claims made in a previous filing earlier this month that they "do not plan to collect any documents" from Musk or his AI businesses.

The filing read, "Plaintiffs sent Defendants a letter informing them that Plaintiffs were conducting searches of Mr. Musk’s mobile phone, having searched his emails, and that Mr. Musk does not use a computer."

Times when Musk has used a laptop

Some X employees anonymously told WIRED that although Musk mostly works from this mobile phone, he has been spotted working on a laptop.

But he's also spoken about using a laptop on his X account, as well.

Last February, the 53-year-old shared on X, "Just bought a new PC laptop," and wasn't too happy with Microsoft as he shared how "it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up."

In December last year, Musk posted a photo of his laptop with the caption, "This is a pic of my laptop. It’s about 3 years old. A guy in Germany gave me this cool sticker, so I don’t want to upgrade it and lose the sticker."

Most recently, he wrote on May 31 via X, "Still using my ancient PC laptop with the @DOGE sticker made long ago by a fan."

So, given how well documented and public Musk's laptop usage, it begs the question as to why his lawyers are saying he doesn't use a laptop.

