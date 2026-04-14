X Owner Elon Musk appears to have joined TikTok

Elon Musk is the owner of X, where he regularly posts, but it seems the world's richest man is expanding his social reach by joining TikTok.

A verified TikTok account has appeared with the handle @elonmusk, and has over 121,000 followers at the time of writing.

Currently, one video has been posted by the account, which includes a clip of Musk saying he's "excited for the future", followed by a compilation of his achievements, which promote his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, along with his neurotechnology company Neuralink, and tunnel construction start-up, the Boring Company.

The video's caption includes the words “Ad Astra,” a Latin phrase meaning “to the stars.”





TikTok/elonmusk

Notably, there was no mention of his social media platform X, which he bought back in 2022 for $44bn, which was later acquired in 2025 by Musk's xAI artificial intelligence firm for $33bn in an all-stock transaction.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported a verified Instagram account with the @elonmusk username has appeared but has yet to post anything.

The publication notes that the timing of Musk's purported move to join and post on other social platforms comes ahead of SpaceX's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO)

It is expected to be the biggest initial public offering ever as the rocket maker seeks to raise $75 billion, valuing SpaceX up to an eye-watering $1.75 trillion, Reuters reported.

In 2018, the Facebook pages for Tesla and SpaceX were deleted by Musk following backlash regarding how the platform handled user data, and Musk also deleted his personal Instagram account in the same year.

“There was a time when I was posting on Instagram, but I found myself doing selfies and I’m, like, ‘What the hell is wrong with me?'” he said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2023 about why he left the platform.

"I am concerned that Instagram actually leads to more unhappiness, not less, in the sense that it just looks like everyone is just having a great time and is way better looking than they really are."

Previously, Musk has been disparaging of X's social media competitors. In 2022, he momentarily banned Twitter users from promoting other social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Elon Musk claims a Starlink licence block is down to 'racism', and X/Twitter accounts with the ‘most engagement’ have just been unveiled.

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