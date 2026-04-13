The world’s wealthiest person Elon Musk has suggested that the South African government has blocked a Starlink operating licence because of anti-White “racism”.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s company SpaceX, is a satellite internet company that has rapidly expanded its global operations, excluding South Africa, it would seem.

South-Africa-born Musk slammed his home country’s government in a X/Twitter post on Sunday (12 April) for allegedly denying Starlink an operating licence and blamed post-apartheid rules, designed to redress historical injustices, for Starlink being unable to obtain a licence.

In a lengthy post on X/Twitter, he wrote: “South Africa won’t allow Starlink to be licensed, even though I was BORN THERE, simply because I am not Black!

“We were offered many times the opportunity to bribe our way to a license by pretending that a Black guy runs Starlink SA, but I have refused to do so on principle.

“Racism should not be rewarded no matter to which race it is applied.

“Shame on the racist politicians in South Africa. They should be shown no respect whatsoever anywhere in the world and shunned for being unashamedly RACISTS!”

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa enforces licensing requirements and claims that it is not racism, but Starlink failing to submit a formal application that is compliant within the rules is the issue.

Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, responded to Musk, writing: “There are currently 193 member states in the United Nations. Surely, there’s good money to be made out of 192 markets. It’s okay to move on!”

When Musk raised the same allegation of racism last year, South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said: “Sir, that’s not true and you know it! It’s got nothing to do with your skin colour. Starlink is welcome to operate in South Africa provided there’s compliance with local laws.”

Referring to Musk again on Sunday, Monyela posted a video of a child looking unimpressed by ice cream and added, “[Elon Musk] watching the more than 600 USA companies investing more in [South Africa], complying with #SouthAfrican laws & thriving. Zero drama!!”

Musk replied , “Stop being such a f**king racist, you a**hole.”

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