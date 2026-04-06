X/Twitter accounts with ‘most engagement’ in 2026 unveiled – and people are concerned

Since Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter in October 2022, the social media platform has been considered by many to be more right-wing (as evidenced by Musk reinstating access to the site for right-wingers such as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, Katie Hopkins and US president Donald Trump) and a new infographic shared by analyst Nate Silver has demonstrated the prominence of the right on X.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Silver wrote: “These are the Twitter/X accounts with the most engagement so far in 2026. I suppose I had some intuition for how bad it was, but jeez, this is what you get when the ecosystem is broken.”

Musk is shown having the largest amount of engagement (251 million), followed by conservative Florida’s Voice journalist Eric Daugherty (109 million) and MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman (95 million).

However, the data has been met with both concern and scepticism, with University of Michigan professor Justin Wolfers tweeting that it is “utterly dispiriting how few of these bubbles are reliable sources of information”:

Social media expert Annie Wu Henry questioned the labelling of Trump supporter and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy as “neutral”:

The same “neutral” label was given to the Russian state-controlled Russia Today:

Just the News journalist Jerry Dunleavy IV said labelling Jackson Hinkle – linked to the American Communist Party - as right-wing is “insane”:

One account noticed that a left-leaning account known simply as “Dad” was included in the graphic, asking “who is that”:

And TheRealThelmaJohnson tweeted: “Musk ruined this place”:

Musk himself has since responded to the graphic, claiming Silver is "posting bulls***".

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