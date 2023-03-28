Elon Musk makes move which will completely change Twitter in two weeks time

Elon Musk has announced yet another change for Twitter as a way to reportedly tackle the onslaught of bot accounts on the platform.

The tech mogul has decided to start charging users to appear in the 'For You' feed and to participate in polls. Such features will now only be available to verified accounts.

"Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations," he wrote. "The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason."

He added: "That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don’t impersonate a human."

The change, expected to start in a few weeks, has been criticised by Twitter users, with one saying: "I don't get behind this decision. You need to invest money into talent and AI tech to detect bots on the platform. This isn't the way to go. It could tarnish the platform."

Musk quipped back: "My prediction is that this will be the only platform you can trust."

Musk has made several changes since acquiring the platform, with the mission of eradicating fake accounts at the forefront of his mind.

The addition of Twitter Blue certainly turned heads online, with actor William Shatner asking: "Hey @elonmusk what's this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter?

"I've been here for 15 years giving my [time] & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you're telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?"

Musk replied: "It's more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn't be a different standard for celebrities imo."

