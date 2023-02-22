Elon Musk just admitted that he's making no money at all from Twitter

Elon Musk has admitted to making no money on Twitter, calling the platform the "world's largest non-profit".

In a viral tweet on Tuesday (21 February), the world's second-richest man wrote: "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol."

His post racked up almost 60 million views along with thousands more responses and half a million likes, with one expressing their optimism for Musk, writing: "Lol true. But you'll turn it around. Twitter has huge potential for growth."

When American video game designer Derek Smart replied, "Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed," Musk took no time in responding: "Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!"



Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto, said Twitter had the potential to make money "if only most of the users were replaced with non-annoying people."

Meanwhile, podcast host Jeremy Ryan Slate hit back: "But Twitter controls and creates the narratives so it’s vital for someone that’s open-minded to own it."

It comes after social media users accused Facebook of copying one of Musk's worst ideas.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has decided to implement the paid blue check model, which will see users pay $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month if purchased on iOS – to become verified.

It will first launch in Australia and New Zealand but will be rolled out more widely eventually.

Those applying for a verified membership must submit ID to be considered for the sacred blue tick, which also gets users impersonation protection and direct access to customer support.

