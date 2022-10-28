After months and months of speculation and negotiating billionaire Elon Musk has finally completed his purchase of Twitter for an eye-watering $44bn.

The world's richest man, 51, appeared to confirm media reports of his takeover of Twitter, tweeting shortly before 5am (UK time) on Friday: “the bird is freed”.

The billionaire’s chief criticism of the social media platform has been its policing of “free speech”. Musk is expected to speak to Twitter employees directly on Friday if the deal is finalised, according to an internal memo cited in several media outlets.

Despite internal confusion and low morale tied to fears of layoffs or a dismantling of the company’s culture and operations, Twitter leaders this week have at least outwardly welcomed Mr Musk’s arrival and messaging.

Musk's takeover has been greeted with mixed emotions by those who regularly use Twitter. Musk has reportedly already moved to fire several of the company top executives including Twitter's boss Parag Agrawal.

The South African entrepreneur wants to bring an element of 'free speech' back to the website something that some felt the likes of Agrawal and previous owner Jack Dorsey were attempting to curtail.

However, by doing this, some fear that Musk may unleash a wave of abuse and trolls back on to Twitter, with some also fearing that he could welcome back some of its more infamous former users.

Many top accounts, including the Washington Post's technology reporter Taylor Lorenz, have compared Musk's takeover to the 'gates of hell opening.'

























Those of a more right-wing persuasion have celebrated Musk's purchase of Twitter.

















Some are slightly more optimistic about what the future might hold.













Others have just chosen to make jokes because that's mostly what Twitter does in situations like this.

























Additional reporting by PA.



