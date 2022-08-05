Elon Musk surprised fans with an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, where he opened up about aliens, smoking weed with Joe Rogan, challenging Vladimir Putin to an MMA-style fight and... colonising Mars.

Sitting down with the Nelk Boys for a three-hour chat, the tech mogul said he believes it would be beneficial to have a second planet to ensure civilisation would never be wiped out.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said humans would have a place to escape if a natural disaster or "a little more probable" World War 3 happened.

Speaking about colonising Mars, Musk explained: "I think there are two reasons. One is kind of a defence reason. If something bad were to happen to Earth, like a meteor, like whatever destroyed the dinosaurs, super volcanos."

He then launched into his second theory, where "humanity suicides itself" in the form of World War 3.

"[It] could be World War 3, we could just nuke each other to death or something," he said.

"World War 3 is a little more probable these days."

Musk added: "It would be good to have a second planet, so that civilisation isn't wiped out."

Later discussing his views on the "population myth", he said he'd rather civilisation go "out with a bang than a whimper in adult diapers... a bang would be World War 3".

Musk has appeared on several high-profile podcasts, including multiple episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience.

During Friday's Full Send Podcast, Musk revealed he was obliged to carry out "random drug tests" after smoking weed with Rogan.

Musk said he was subject to harsh backlash "because [weed] is still federally illegal."

"It was pretty nutty actually, I had to have random drug tests after [The Joe Rogan Experience] to prove I wasn't a drug addict," he said, adding that it was down to having government contracts with SpaceX.

The billionaire also recalled when he challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to a fight.

After providing Ukraine with internet via SpaceX’s Starlink satellites earlier this year, Musk’s interventions in the war took a much more direct and personal turn after requesting to go head-to-head with Putin.

Musk made the proposition online, tweeting: “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.

“Stakes are Україна [Ukraine].”

When asked who his biggest enemy was, Musk told the podcasters, "Well, I did challenge Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one single combat." However, he disclaimed that Putin was not his biggest enemy.

The group joked about getting Dana White involved for an MMA-style fight between the pair, with Joe Rogan commentating.

Of course, this is all hypothetical.





The topic soon turned to Area 51 and aliens, and arguably, the SpaceX founder gave a rather underwhelming response.

"I don't think there's anything super interesting in Area 51," he said. "There are more-advanced weapons that the US has that people don't know about, but they're not like 'crazy alien weapons'".

He added that his gut feeling didn't believe aliens exist – at least on our side of the galaxy.

Musk said: "I think there are probably not aliens, and I think that's kind of scary actually because it would suggest that consciousness, civilisation as we know it, is extremely rare and a very precious thing."

"Our consciousness is like a small candle in a vast darkness. We must not let that small candle go out."

For those who are not unfamiliar with the Full Send podcasters, Nelk is a group of Canadian-based content creators founded by Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani. Popular YouTuber SteveWillDoIt is also one of the main members, along with alim “Salim the Dream” Sirur.



John Shahidi and Aaron Steinberg, who were both present with Forgeard and Sirur on the Musk episode, are also members of the group.

