Has Facebook changed its blue logo?

Facebook is known for its recognisable 'f' logo using the colours light navy blue and white - however, people can't help but notice something different.

Some have noticed that once logged into their account there has been a slight tweak to the blue colour they have been familiar with in recent years.

The new blue announced by the social media platform is richer, bold and darker in a move which is "Redefining Facebook’s brand identity."

“We’re excited to launch the first phase of a refreshed identity system for Facebook, with a focus on fostering effortless, self-initiated exploration and connection across every touchpoint," the announcement read.

There were three "key drivers" in regards to the brand design update which include: "Elevate the most iconic elements of our brand to create a distinctive, refreshed Facebook."

The second is to "Unify how the Facebook brand comes to life across product-to-marketing experiences."

On the topic of blue tone change, this came from wanting to "create an expansive set of colours — anchored in our core blue — that is comprehensive and vibrant, and also designed to be more accessible for people."

Of course, Facebook users couldn't help but notice the colour change and took to social media to question if their eyes were deceiving them.





















