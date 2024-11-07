It's hard to imagine what it would be like to fall into a black hole - and now we don't have to, as a simulation has been created to provide insight into what would happen.

But what even are black holes? According to NASA, they're technically not holes but rather "huge concentrations of matter packed into very tiny spaces" and there is still "much we don’t know" about them such as what "matter looks like inside their event horizons".

Given their density, the space agency noted how "gravity just beneath its surface, the event horizon, is strong enough that nothing – not even light – can escape".

"The event horizon isn’t a surface like Earth’s or even the sun’s. It’s a boundary that contains all the matter that makes up the black hole."

"However, there is a lot that scientists do know about black holes."

YouTube content creator Zack D. Films often makes simulation videos with some viral examples being "Being Put Inside A Food Dehydrator," "How To Survive Falling Off A Skyscraper," and "How Pepper Spray Works".

He has also simulated what it would be like to fall down a black hole - and it's just as terrifying as you would think.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"If you fell into a black hole, the gravitational pull would stretch you out in a process called spaghettification," he said at the beginning of the Short which has over 9.5 m views.

"As you get closer, the gravity at your feet would be much stronger than at your head, pulling you longer and thinner.

"Eventually, you'd pass the event horizon. At this point, time would appear to slow down for an outside observer, but for you, time might seem to speed up.

"Finally, you'd be crushed by the immense gravity, merging with the singularity at the black hole centre, lost forever in its depths."

In the comments section, people shared their thoughts on the scary situation

One person joked: "Whoever jumped in a black hole for this test is a real one".

"I think the scariest part of this is dying in a way that no other human had died before, making it the loneliest, unpredictable and most terrifying death ever," another person wrote.

"The cameraman is a real one," a third person jested and a fourth one replied: "Not sure what's scarier, the idea of becoming spaghetti or the human model used for this animation".

Someone else read: "These animators need a raise for all the amazing things they animate..."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.