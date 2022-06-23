A study on the female orgasm has busted some myths about how it works.

According to scientists from the University of Ottawa who observed the physiological responses of the female orgasm for a study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, moaning doesn't indicate pleasure.

The Daily Mail reports that researchers asked 637 women of various ages to complete a questionnaire about their orgasm experiences and list different emotional and physical responses they have when they have an orgasm.



The questionnaire included a list of different responses people could tick off such as "trembling", "quivering", and "pulsating".

Participants were also asked to name the top sensation they felt during climaxing and moaning didn't come anywhere near.

Instead, researchers found that "pleasurable satisfaction" was the most common, whereas "emotional intimacy" and "shooting sensations" were the least common reported effects.

So researchers concluded that "moaning" be removed from the measure altogether, adding: “All other items appear to relate to involuntarily responses occurring throughout the orgasm experience.”



Data expert and lead researcher of the study, Amy Elizabeth Webb, said that the study's main aim was to better understand how female orgasms work and combat misinformation.

She said: “Orgasm, particularly in older women, remains a poorly understood aspect of female sexual response partly because of a lack of validated self-report measures.”

She added the data could help women who struggle to climax during sex.

“With valid measurement options, it is anticipated that we will learn more about women's orgasm experiences and ultimately be able to provide more effective clinical services for women who experience difficulties with orgasm or find the experience lacking in satisfaction," researchers wrote.

