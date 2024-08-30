Man gets food poisoning in his penis after having 'vigourous sex' with his wife

A man has contracted a rare type of food poisoning in his penis following a bizarre set of circumstances following 'rigorous' sex with his wife.

The 38-year-old man from Beirut, Lebanon sought help after he found he was suffering from redness, swelling and scabbing on his penis for the best part of a week. The man had also been suffering from severe diarrhea and vomiting.

After being consulted by experts at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, a swab of the man's penis was taken to check what the infection was. The result showed traces of bacillus cereus bacteria in the penis.

Bacillus cereus is often found in rice that has been left at room temperature for too long and when consumed can cause sickness in the stomach.

In perhaps one of the more surreal conclusions a set of doctors have ever come to, the man was told his genital infection was caused by diarrhea and vomiting, which was increased after he'd had sex with his wife due to the acceleration in blood vessels. The bacteria is likely to have made contact with the man's groin during intercourse where it had infected the skin.

It is believed to be the first time a case of food poisoning has infected a penis. Despite the rarity of the incident, it was treated relatively simply with a fucidic acid, which is usually used to remedy eye infections. A month later, the burning and discomfort had healed up on the patient and the infection did not return.

The study was published by the Annals of Medicine and Surgery which noted that 'this is the first case in literature describing such an entity'

The medics added: "In this current case, it is plausible that the diarrhoea and vomitus which contaminated the penis post intercourse is likely the source of the skin infection."

