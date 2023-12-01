Your first look at GTA 6 is coming sooner than you thought

Rockstar Games has revealed the date of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Fans have been awaiting a date for the last few weeks when rumours began to swirl in early November about a reveal, but they won't have to wait long at all to enjoy their first glimpse of the new game.

Next Tuesday, 5th December at 9am ET (that's 2pm UK time) is when the world will get to see GTA 6 for the first time.

The successor to the blockbuster GTA V, GTA 6 is rumoured to take players back to Vice City - and the images used by Rockstar to announce the trailer don't shy away from that at all. Palm trees? Sunsets? It's almost certain to be taking players back to the Sunshine State.

As for the map, rumors and leaks suggest that it will be colossal in scale. Taking in Florida and parts of Georgia, players won't be limited to an admittedly massive fill-in for Miami - they'll have places to explore.

What's more, fans are expecting two characters to take the lead - Jason, and the first playable female protagonist, Lucia.

We'll see what Rockstar has in store for us next Tuesday - and fans are praying that the leaks turn out to be true. Innovation, and a gigantic sandbox are expected. Rockstar will surely deliver.

