GTA 6 fans convinced Rockstar post has just confirmed game's setting

At this point, the setting of Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't up for debate. It'd be a huge shock to see Rockstar Games swerve the much rumoured Vice City, Florida setting.

Of course, there's been no official confirmation of the game's setting or any further details as fans await a hotly-anticipated trailer in early December, but a number of big leaks have pointed directly to GTA 6 following up on Grand Theft Auto: Vice City with a trip to the Sunshine State.

With only 'unofficial' signs pointing to Vice City, fans have taken a recent post from Rockstar Games as a pre-trailer confirmation that the GTA series is heading back to Florida, and that the map will be based around Vice City.

An X account, GTA 6 Trailer Countdown, posted a capture of a Rockstar Games with the following message:

"Rockstar Games just dropped some merch including “IVC” sticker and Vice City-themed socks ahead of the GTA 6 reveal in December."

This has lead to speculation that Rockstar have all but 'confirmed' Vice City as the setting of the game.





However, some fans aren't convinced that the merch drop means anything at all:











For now, it seems like all signs point towards a Vice City comeback judging on the leaks that have already occurred, and a return that should be announced very soon.

In the meantime, you can pick up your Vice City merch here.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.