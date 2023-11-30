The world is expecting big things from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, and according to one insider, it's going to deliver.

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 will likely be one of, if not the, biggest media launches in history - and fans are counting down the days to its 'early December' reveal.

The rumoured return to Vice City, the GTA 6 map taking in multiple states with a size that dwarfs GTA V's massive Los Santos, new features, and leaked news of the first playable female protagonist (Lucia), have only increased the appetite for news on the new game.

That initial reveal will have a lot to live up to, and Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier only added to the hype.

On the Triple Click podcast that Schreier co-hosts with Maddy Myers and Kirk Hamilton, Schreier discussed his enthusiasm to replay Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 - and how looking through past Rockstar trailers, and how they always deliver.

"I had a late night breaking the news that GTA 6 was going to be announced via trailer in December. The next day it got me going back and looking at old Rockstar trailers which, by the way, there's nobody better in this business at making trailers than Rockstar," said Schreier.

"Every single one is just a banger and from what I've heard, this one is gonna be a banger too.

"We're only three weeks away now [the podcast aired in mid-November], only a few weeks away from the first GTA6 trailer, and I'm excited.

You can listen to the full podcast here, and Schreier's segment on the GTA 6 trailer begins at around 47 minutes.

