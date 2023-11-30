Grand Theft Auto is coming to Netflix when GTA 6 trailer drops

Netflix has announced that three new games, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, will launch on its app in December when the trailer for GTA 6 comes out.

Excitement for the new GTA 6 game has reached fever-pitch with fans trying to pre-empt everything from where the game will be set to what will feature in the trailer.

Jumping on the hype, Netflix is continuing to strive for its goal to become a top app for games by announcing that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is coming to its platform on 14 December.

The three games are Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which the streaming platform says have been optimised for mobile gameplay.

The clever move by Netflix will likely coincide with the official release of the GTA 6 trailer, which Rockstar Games confirmed will be released in December.

Netflix confirmed the games will be playable via the App Store, Google Play and in the Netflix mobile app for subscribers.

It comes as Netflix is trying to up the number of users utilising the app for gameplay. According to CNBC, fewer than 1 per cent of Netflix subscribers currently use it daily to play a game on the app, though that figure translates to 2.2 million users.

The streaming service also announced titles such as Hades, Death's Door and Braid: Anniversary Edition will be coming to the platform, in a bid to attract more people to play.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.