Scientists have just discovered the largest Great White Shark on record, and it could hold the key to learning more about shark populations and migration patterns.

The shark, who is now known as Contender (after the boats used to helped the researchers), was first tagged by research group OCEARCH on 17 January, off the coast of Georgia, USA.

They're now going to spend the next five years tracking his movements.

While the average male Great White is 11-12 feet long, Contender is 13.8ft in length, and weighs a whopping 749kg, making him a record-breaking beast.

"The SPOT tag deployed on Contender will provide valuable real-time data for approximately five years, helping us track his movements and understand his migration patterns", the research group told fans on social media.

"Additionally, we’ve collected important biological samples, including urogenital material, which are currently being analysed."

In the last month, he's already swam 199miles (320km), based on his tracker.

"What a beautiful boy!!! Thank you for your passion for sharks!", one fan of the research group wrote under an update on Contender.

"Contender is the Man, I mean, Great White! What a beaut. Hope he avoids props, orcas and any other danger that can put this unique specimen down. Looking forward to following his travels. Ocearch, you people rock!!", another added.

OCEARCH have even launched a shark tracking app, where enthusiasts can follow along on Contender's journey.

